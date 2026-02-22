Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'That's a steal'

"Need to clean it up … but very happy."

A cast-iron bargain is simmering across Reddit after a thrifter scored what appears to be a Le Creuset Dutch oven at a price that ignited a familiar online mix of awe, envy, and, of course, practical advice.

The moment is trending on r/ThriftStoreHauls, a forum dedicated to sharing secondhand finds, after a user posted a photo of a red, well-loved Le Creuset pot that they purchased for less than the price of a latte.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The brand's enameled cast-iron Dutch ovens typically retail from about $270 to $650 on Le Creuset's website, so this find has garnered lots of excitement and praise from the online thrifting community.

The post, titled "Yay for Le Creuset," includes two photos of the used pot in fair condition, which is visibly in need of a scrub but otherwise in great condition. The caption added humor and disbelief to the moments that led to the purchase:

"Got this for $3. Need to clean it up...but very happy. Made sure when I picked up and saw the price the cameras could see too. Don't come talking about mispriced."

Le Creuset's reputation helps explain the post's enthusiastic reception. As one New Yorker article once put it, "Longevity is the implicit promise made by Le Creuset: Yes, its cookware is expensive… but it will last forever and it's the only Dutch oven you'll ever need. You're not buying a pot; you're investing in an heirloom."

These days, in a trend-dominated market for home goods, finding a valuable item like Le Creuset's Dutch oven at the thrift store serves as the perfect example of how people can live sustainably, reduce waste, and find gems at low prices. According to AweDeco, $8.7 billion is spent annually in the U.S. on trend-driven items that get abandoned within a year, and purchasing secondhand items combats wasteful consumption.

The post's popularity also indicates that extreme bargains may be more common than people think.

One commenter wrote, "Yay! That's a steal! I got the same one a few months back for ten bucks!"

Others jumped in with practical (and environmentally conscious) advice.

"I don't own one, but I saw a video about boiling water and baking soda, helps clean it up easily," one user suggested to help bring the pot back to its fullest potential.

With patience, luck, and a good eye, yesterday's heirlooms sometimes reappear on today's thrift shelves, and they are often one wash away from contributing to another lifetime of meals.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.