Shopper elated after finding highly sought after kitchenware at local thrift store: 'Still pinching myself'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Reddit

A lucky shopper's thrift store find is cooking up a storm of envy online.

One savvy Redditor hit the jackpot at their local secondhand shop, snagging four coveted Le Creuset Dutch ovens for only $55 AUD (about $36 USD). The user shared their incredible haul with the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, making fellow thrifters a little jealous in the process.

"My white whale... x4. I am still pinching myself," the excited poster wrote. "Legit Le Creuset. Went to the store I always forget exists; apparently put on the shelves today."

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Le Creuset is world-renowned for its high-quality cast iron cookware. A single Dutch oven from this luxury line retails for over $400 USD, making this foursome find a treasure.


This thrifting triumph highlights the hidden gems waiting to be discovered at secondhand stores. Beyond the thrill of the hunt, shopping for pre-loved items offers many benefits for your wallet and the planet.

Thrifting allows you to score high-end products at a fraction of their original cost. Whether it's designer clothing, vintage furniture, or top-of-the-line kitchenware like these Le Creuset Dutch ovens, secondhand shopping can fill your home with high-end items without filling your bank account with cobwebs.

Moreover, buying pre-owned goods keeps perfectly usable items out of landfills, reducing waste and conserving resources. It's a simple way to shrink your environmental footprint while expanding your cookware collection.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit community couldn't contain its excitement over this thrifting win.

One commenter gushed, "Great score and great color. Hope you make many lovely meals with them."

Another chimed in, "Wow! Vintage LC! I would have fainted. Love the color. I would have brought it all home too!! Incredible find!!"

A third user summarized the collective enthusiasm: "Gorgeous! I love that color, and the handles!"

This Le Creuset jackpot reminds us that one person's trash can be another's treasure. Next time a new item tempts you, consider hitting your local thrift stores first. You might stumble upon your white whale and save some cash in the process.

x