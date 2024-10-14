Shopper sparks envy with photo of impressive $10 garage sale discovery: 'Nice find'

"My favorite kind of people are the 'just take it, I never use it!' kind of people."

Thrifting is a lot of fun because you never know what you will find. One thrifter found an upscale cookware piece for very little money.

Reddit users were excited because it was an excellent piece at a bargain price.

A Redditor posted an image of the cookware they found at a garage sale on r/ThriftStoreHauls. The OP said: "A Le Creuset 3qt Square Casserole for only $10 at a garage sale! They never used it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's bright red, and you can tell it's in mint condition.



Le Creuset is a high-end cookware company. A casserole dish like this runs from $260 to $625 on its website.

Not only was this thrifter getting a deal, but they also got a piece of cookware that could have otherwise been thrown out and ended up in a landfill. That's why shopping at thrift stores is so good. You can find great deals, but you also give things a second life instead of polluting the planet.

According to BBC Earth, returns generate five billion pounds of waste yearly.

"Many of the products that are returned end up in landfill before we even use them, which only adds to the vast amounts of used items already ending up in landfill," Sarah Needham of the Centre for Sustainable Fashion at the University of the Arts London said.

Luckily, this cookware found a new home and did not end up in a landfill.

Thrifting is one of the best options to give second life to unused products, but that's not always what happens. Companies will throw away perfectly good items, such as when one store was being remodeled and a dumpster diver found apparel, sunscreen, toys, and cleaning supplies in the garbage.

One way to prevent this sort of thing from continuing to happen is to support circular brands. These brands recycle and reuse materials, which is a better method than using something once or not at all before it ends up in a landfill.

In the comments, Redditors showed their excitement about the discovery of the casserole dish.

"Nice find!" one user said.

Another wrote, "My favorite kind of people are the 'just take it, I never use it!' kind of people."

