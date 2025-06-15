  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after discovering rare item with unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'What a score'

by Sarah Winfrey
Everybody wants to be the lucky thrifter who finds a good deal that makes their friends (or the internet) jealous. 

One person got that chance when they found a Le Creuset bean pot, valued at $350, for $24.99 at their local thrift store. They posted several photos of the bright red pot alongside the title "Fancy meeting you here."

Thrifting isn't new, but it takes some persistence to find good deals. According to Martha Stewart, you should visit the store regularly, determine when it marks down prices, and volunteer for additional discounts. 

Even if you can't follow all those tips, thrifting helps you save money on things you use every day, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. These savings may not be as sexy or exciting as big finds, but they can help improve your everyday life. 

In case that's not enough incentive, thrifting is also good for the planet. It keeps items out of landfills and extends their lifespans. When they aren't in landfills, they don't contribute to the chemical pollution that will eventually affect the quality of the land itself, not to mention the water sources we rely on.

This lucky thrifter isn't the only one who happened upon a treasure trove at their local thrift store. People have found designer clothes, specialty dishware, and can't-miss furniture at prices that appeal to everyone. As long as you're willing to keep searching, there are deals to be found. Persistent shoppers will eventually find something thrilling. 

Other Redditors were excited by the original poster's find. 

"I'm soooo incredibly jelly," one exclaimed

"DAMN! What a score!" another added

"Roll that beautiful bean pot footage," someone else said

x