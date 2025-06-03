Shopper sparks instant envy with stunning $20 thrift store gem: 'The speed at which I would buy that and place it under my picture window'

A secondhand shopper found a vintage coffee table for just $20, and just about everyone on Reddit seems to be getting pretty jealous.

The viral moment appeared on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, where the user posted a photo of their recent purchase: a 1963 Lane Acclaim mid-century modern coffee table. The best part? They found it for just $20 at a moving sale.

With its iconic dovetail design and a pretty warm wood finish, this table is a high-quality one that could normally sell for a few hundred dollars (or even more). So it is not hard to see why everyone was pretty jealous about it.

Thrifting fans know this feeling all too well. Whether you're on the hunt for something specific or just browsing, there's nothing like finding a gem like this.

Not only does thrifting help you save a lot of money without sacrificing quality, but it also keeps perfectly good items from ending up in landfills. It's a small move that makes a big difference for both you and the planet (and yes, it is a pretty fun experience too).

This isn't the first jaw-dropping secondhand score we've seen: people find these great deals all the time, and they rarely hesitate to share them on the internet. From espresso machines to designer items, the thrill of the hunt (and that bit of skepticism you get from people when you tell the price) is part of what makes thrifting so entertaining.

Reddit users were quick to share their awe (and jealousy).

One of them wrote, "The speed at which I would buy that and place it under my picture window and never be sad again," while another added, "Nice! Paid $300 for mine. Jealous now."

"Wow I'm ridiculously f****** jealous," said another.

Moral of the story? Don't skip that moving sale or neighborhood thrift store. You never know when your own $20 treasure is waiting.

