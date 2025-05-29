Shopper floored after uncovering rare dishware jackpot at local thrift store: 'So jealous'

Designer clothes and iconic kitchen appliances are much sought-after but expensive.

For well-made, low-priced, and distinctive items, the treasure trove that is the thrift store is the place to go.

One Reddit user found the loved Bordallo Pinheiro cabbage dish set at Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Over $400 worth of made in Portugal dinnerware for $70 at Goodwill!" the Redditor said. "Is manifestation real?"

Bordallo Pinheiro dishes are pricey. On Amazon, a 20-piece set is worth $740. On Bordallo Pinheiro's website, the small oval platter pictured in the post alone costs $85. Pictured with the platter is another small platter, an estimated six small bowls, and some large bowls and plates.

The haul is worth a lot, and the thrifty Redditor was surprised and overjoyed to get their hands on it.

Of course, not everything at the thrift store is true treasure. In fact, a lot of pre-owned items are everyday, run-of-the-mill articles and artifacts. They are practical, needed, and financially beneficial. But reducing the number of items you buy new by half can save you almost $100 a year.

Shopping sustainably is not only good for the wallet, but it is also good for the planet. Thrifting keeps items in circulation and away from landfills.

Global Citizen cited data from a 2018 Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Protocol report that noted there were 2,000 active landfills in the United States at the time. These sites produce methane gas — which is more potent in heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide — and are filling up rapidly.

Buying secondhand, like the Reddit poster, is a viable way to save money with the added benefit of helping the Earth.

"Oh my god so jealous," one person commented on the post.

Another witnessed a funny scene when thrifters were presented with a stack of the same dish set.

"Great find!" they began. "My local thrift put out a couple stacks of these one morning while I was shopping and you should have seen the ladies in the store go absolutely feral at the sight of them."

