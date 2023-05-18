Homeowner shares unreal before-and-after photos after they revamped their rundown backyard: ‘That is quite the glow-up’

In a spectacular show of dedication, a Redditor took to r/NoLawns to show off their amazing work transforming a tired-looking, plain backyard into one teeming with natural beauty and biodiversity.

Before their work began, the yard is pictured with patchy grass and numerous cars, bikes, a trailer, a boat, and at least one umbrella-less umbrella stand. After some serious hard work, the scattered modes of transport and mottled yellowish grass have been replaced with numerous bushes, trees, and flowering plants. There is some green grass surrounding a central area of stones, featuring a reclining lawn chair, a bench, and an area to rest food and drinks.

The OP titled the post “-50% lawn, +250 native plants” and gave additional context in a comments.

“[Located in] Ipswich, Australia … Two years of progress from a novice … Our flowering plants are only starting to come in now, but [the] wildlife has already double[d].”

Not only does the new lawn look great — especially when compared to its former self — it’s also a boon for the local environment. Eco-friendly lawns like this one help out the community by reducing the amount of water needed to keep non-native plants healthy and by providing much-needed safe havens for birds, insects, and other critters that in turn maintain the local food chain.

In other words, there is no downside to introducing native species to replace swaths of conventional (and thirsty) grass.

“Big win. Even among those who still like lawns, I can’t imagine anyone would prefer the before look,” one person commented on the post. “Wow, that is quite the glow-up! Well done, you!” another user posted.

Before starting on your spring garden this year, consider researching some plants that are local to your region and seeing what sort of biodiversity you can bring to your neighborhood.

