Homeowner shares remarkable before-and-after photos of DIY landscape project: 'It was worth the work'

Housework does not always have to be a chore. In fact, it can become a hobby we look forward to with joy. Tending to our lawns, in particular, has been a symbol of pride for modern homeowners. Dating as far back as the 1800s when home gardening became a leisure activity, today it is a form of decoration, recreation, and even research.

On Reddit, one homeowner shares remarkable before-and-after photos of a DIY landscape project, executed from the concept stage to complete implementation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Posted to the subreddit r/Landscaping, the original poster shares a large collection of photos outlining the progress on the landscaping of their front lawn.

"I made the design on Sketchup. I wanted a terraced xeriscape for the hotter region of Sacramento. Lots of succulents and mix or DG [decomposed granite] and rock," captioned one of the first photos by the original poster.

The series highlights the steps taken to cultivate and prepare the land for the front lawn transformation, ranging from rock beds and succulent plant designation to the stone path and steel planters that lie parallel, leading up to the home itself.

"Final with rock and plants installed. Rock is 3/8" Black Diamond. Just in time for Spring," said the OP for the finished project.

When it comes to lawn transformations, starting small is a great approach, such as replacing sections of grass with native plants. This gradual approach allows you to enjoy the process and see the benefits unfold over time.

As the world grapples with the effects of a warming planet, many homeowners have opted to switch from traditional grass lawns to natural or native plant lawns, which offer quite a few benefits for homeowners as well as local communities. These lawns tend to require less maintenance, reducing the need for water and fertilizers. They also attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are essential for a healthy ecosystem.

Native plants create a personal sanctuary for local biodiversity, allowing homeowners to embrace pride in their work.

"I can tell this was a lot of work and the final picture shows it was worth the work!" wrote one Redditor with excitement at the finished design.

"It is beautiful! Very soothing," wrote another.

