Lawn care expert shares satisfying before-and-after video after taking care of client's yard: 'Amazing'

TikTok user Love You Lawn Time (@loveyoulawntime), a professional grass cutter, shared a video of them cutting a client's lawn using electric tools.

Love You Lawn Time shared that the Kikuyu grass in the lawn was "just growing absolutely nuts." The reason for this, according to them, was the combination of ample water and an ideal growing temperature for the species of grass.

To tackle this rapidly growing grass, Love You Lawn Time used a battery-powered push mower from EGO Gear, a popular lawn care company that sells battery-powered equipment.

So often, the electric vehicle conversation centers around cars, trucks, and other road vehicles. But you shouldn't overlook the importance of other electric vehicles or devices, such as lawn mowers.

The use of an EGO mower in this video goes under the radar, mostly because it works just as well as a gas-powered mower. People online have showered battery-powered lawn mowers like this one with praise because of their ease of maintenance and the time and money they save on oil and gas.

Other advantages of battery-powered mowers include the smooth cutting experience and their quieter operation compared to traditional mowers.

Environmentally friendly lawn care doesn't just stop with electric mowers. Weed wackers, leaf blowers, and other yard tools all have an electric option you can use. Check out this guide to learn more.

Making the switch is also great for our atmosphere, as more than 30 million tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2020 came from lawn and garden equipment, according to a recent analysis of data from the Environmental Protection Agency's National Pollution Inventory. Switching to electric will reduce these numbers and fight against harmful greenhouse gases.

One commenter on Love You Lawn Time's original video chimed in: "Love the ego gear. … it's amazing!"

