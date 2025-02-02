Skeptical homeowner puts next-gen lawn mower to the test: 'My lawn is pretty intense'

"It's amazing how far they have come … "

Corbett Lunsford (@HomePerformance) recently went on vacation and came back home to an overgrown lawn. He took the occasion to swap out his gas-powered lawn mower for the battery-powered Ego 2156 — and walked away impressed.

"My lawn is pretty intense," he said.

Corbett showed how the Ego 2156 ate through tall grass that his old mower would stall on. He mowed an acre and a half and was super happy with the results.

"It's quieter, easier, faster, less maintenance," he said. "I really like it."

The Ego 2156 runs on a 10-ampere-hours, 56-volt battery for about 75 minutes. The manufacturer says it is the first cordless lawn mower with multiple interchangeable blades, which you can use depending on your preferences and lawn. Those include a mulching blade, high lift bagging blade, and an extended runtime blade.

The mower also has a self-drive function if you're not in the mood to push it. This is a great option if you don't have a particularly big lawn and can spare the extra battery usage.

Gas-powered lawn mowers are quite inefficient, so swapping your model for an electric one is a good way to reduce pollution. California has even offered incentives to switch from gas to electric lawn care.

If you're in the market for an upgrade, check out our buyer's guide on the best electric lawn mowers. Better yet, cut down on how much grass you have to cut by rewilding your yard. This gives local pollinators a home and helps prevent soil erosion with deeper root systems.

Commenters agreed with Corbett's take on electric mowers.

"Upgraded 2 summers ago after my gas one died. Love it, I have zero small engines to maintain anymore. Some small things that differ, but not enough to care," one said.

Another wrote: "We did the same thing and went with the 40 volt double battery 'Greenworks' push mower for the same size lawn as yours. We also had to mow after a couple of weeks went by and was shocked at how well it handled it. It's amazing how far they have come with battery operated mowers, weedwackers, and leaf blowers. I love them."

