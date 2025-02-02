  • Home Home

Skeptical homeowner puts next-gen lawn mower to the test: 'My lawn is pretty intense'

"It's amazing how far they have come … "

by Simon Sage
"It's amazing how far they have come ... "

Photo Credit: YouTube

Corbett Lunsford (@HomePerformance) recently went on vacation and came back home to an overgrown lawn. He took the occasion to swap out his gas-powered lawn mower for the battery-powered Ego 2156 — and walked away impressed.

"My lawn is pretty intense," he said.

Corbett showed how the Ego 2156 ate through tall grass that his old mower would stall on. He mowed an acre and a half and was super happy with the results.

"It's quieter, easier, faster, less maintenance," he said. "I really like it."

The Ego 2156 runs on a 10-ampere-hours, 56-volt battery for about 75 minutes. The manufacturer says it is the first cordless lawn mower with multiple interchangeable blades, which you can use depending on your preferences and lawn. Those include a mulching blade, high lift bagging blade, and an extended runtime blade.

The mower also has a self-drive function if you're not in the mood to push it. This is a great option if you don't have a particularly big lawn and can spare the extra battery usage.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Gas-powered lawn mowers are quite inefficient, so swapping your model for an electric one is a good way to reduce pollution. California has even offered incentives to switch from gas to electric lawn care.

If you're in the market for an upgrade, check out our buyer's guide on the best electric lawn mowers. Better yet, cut down on how much grass you have to cut by rewilding your yard. This gives local pollinators a home and helps prevent soil erosion with deeper root systems.

Commenters agreed with Corbett's take on electric mowers.

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Upgraded 2 summers ago after my gas one died. Love it, I have zero small engines to maintain anymore. Some small things that differ, but not enough to care," one said.

Another wrote: "We did the same thing and went with the 40 volt double battery 'Greenworks' push mower for the same size lawn as yours. We also had to mow after a couple of weeks went by and was shocked at how well it handled it. It's amazing how far they have come with battery operated mowers, weedwackers, and leaf blowers. I love them."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x