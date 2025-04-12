  • Home Home

Experts pick surprising winner after comparing more than two dozen popular lawn mowers: 'Such a pleasant experience'

by Michael Muir
"It's powerful, comfortable, and quiet."

Photo Credit: Debbie Wolfe

When it comes to lawn care, there's no need to compromise quality for a more environmentally friendly option. Nowadays, homeowners can have both. 

With spring upon us, there's never been a better time to go electric. 

A comprehensive review by Bob Vila of the best lawn mowers on the market today found that an electric mower took the top spot. The reviewers evaluated two dozen mowers based on cutting ability, comfort, and ease of use. 

The Toro Super Recycler outshone all of the gas-powered mowers. 

The battery-powered riding and robotic mowers also scored high in the overall rankings. For larger yards, the Craftsman 56V MAX impressed the reviewer with its handling, comfortable seat, and "extremely tight turning radius." 

For smaller spaces and those seeking to save time and effort, the reviewer suggests the electric robotic mower. Comparing it to a robot vacuum, the Worx WR147 scored highly for its easy setup and clever sensors that allowed it to avoid damage.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Lawn and garden care has a surprisingly large environmental impact in the United States. Because gas-powered gardening tools often use an inefficient two-stroke engine, using a commercial lawn mower is the equivalent of driving over 300 miles. According to a 2023 report, leaf blowers are the worst offenders, more than three times worse than mowers. The harmful pollution from gardening equipment in Los Angeles County alone is the equivalent of nearly 150,000 cars on the road.

Another key advantage of electric mowers is their quietness. The loudest gas-powered tools can reach 95 decibels, which is in an unsafe zone for hearing. Damage to hearing can occur if a person is exposed to sounds of 95 decibels for 50 minutes. That's not to mention how much the neighbors will also appreciate you having quieter lawn equipment

Awarding it the top spot, Bob Vila described the battery-powered Toro as "such a pleasant experience," noting its smooth operation.

"It's powerful, comfortable, and quiet, and its battery lasts a full hour, which is even longer than Toro's stated runtime," wrote Bob Vila. 

