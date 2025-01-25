Homeowner shares honest review comparing gas to electric lawn equipment: 'Never have regretted it'

Electric lawn equipment is all the rage — so much so that one homeowner had to pare down their options after asking for recommendations.

They live on three-tenths of an acre and were looking to spend up to $500.

"I'm leaning towards electric for the sole reason that it's less maintenance and it seems to be almost as efficient," they wrote.

Commenters came with their advice. Buy electric, many said, recommending Ego. Others touted the power of Honda gas mowers. Everyone agreed that electric mowers were more convenient and made for an enjoyable lawn care experience, reducing maintenance needs, toxic exhaust, and noise pollution.

"Not dealing with gas cans and fumes is nice, plus it's not loud and I can easily listen to something on my earbuds while I work," one user wrote.

Someone else said: "I … have a Ryobi, it was a great investment. Never have regretted it. I can mow my lawn at night without waking a soul (if I wanted to)."

There was plenty of discussion about batteries, too. Depending on how large your yard is, you may need more than one battery to do all the work required. But many brands come with a pair of these power units.

If you have other battery-powered tools, those chargers may be interchangeable. Plenty of Redditors recommended this approach, and they covered a plethora of brands: Makita, Stihl, DeWalt, Craftsman, and more.

These adherents are on board with electric yard tools for many reasons. They save time and money that would otherwise be spent on gas, oil changes, and other maintenance, and they offer much cleaner operation as well as easy storage.

Environmentally, a gas mower in one hour pollutes as much as a car with an internal combustion engine does over 100 miles, according to The Momentum, emitting carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds. These toxins contribute to human health problems such as asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. The use of gas and oil also adds to the heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that are driving the rapid rise of the global temperature and associated consequences.

"I went from a Honda HRX217TDA (which I think was a rock solid mower) to an Ego LM2156," wrote one commenter, who did well to sum up a hot discussion point. "The Ego can handle anything the Honda could with the exception that it is not quite as good at mulching — the Honda made the yard look like it was vacuumed after mowing."

