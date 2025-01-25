Homeowner shares surprising experience after moving into maintenance-free property: 'I can't even imagine what it would cost to do this ... from scratch'

This homeowner's unique yard is stunning, eco-friendly, and nearly maintenance-free.

The Redditor wasn't deterred by their new home's lack of a lawn — in fact, they wrote, "I really love it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm really living the lawn free life and I love it," they wrote. "Significantly less maintenance. … Absolutely beautiful. I can't even imagine what it would cost to do this landscaping from scratch. And we get some local visitors, like the deer in my neighbors [yard]."

The photos show a thriving natural yard, with rocks, bushes, trees, and even some wildlife.

Native plant lawns are a fantastic alternative to traditional grass lawns. As the Redditor mentioned, they require significantly less maintenance than their plain grass counterparts. Native plants are designed to thrive in their native environments, which means you'll spend less time mowing, weeding, watering, and fertilizing. The Plant Native estimates that traditional "lawns can take 2400% MORE TIME than a native garden."

A traditional lawn offers very little support for pollinators and can even be harmful. When you swap out your boring grass for native plants, your yard becomes a stunning habitat for all kinds of local wildlife: butterflies, bees, birds, and more.

You don't need a complete makeover to enjoy these benefits. A recent study found that small patches of wildflowers attract just as much biodiversity as natural meadows. Even swapping out grass for clover or buffalo grass can reduce monthly maintenance costs.

Just make sure what you're planting is native, or you could end up with an invasive species overtaking your yard. The National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder can help determine which plants will do best in your area.

Commenters loved the yard's natural look.

"Legit jealous man," one user wrote. "Looks like a paradise."

Another Redditor said: "So lovely!! I'm glad you get to enjoy it, and thanks for sharing!"

