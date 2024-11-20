  • Home Home

Gardener shows off unorthodox property 2 years in the making: 'I haven't had to weed at all'

"It's always a sea of pink in the spring!"

by Alyssa Ochs
"It's always a sea of pink in the spring!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Keeping your yard and garden weed-free can feel like a continuous uphill battle. It's laborious and time-consuming, and it's a primary reason why people unfortunately resort to using toxic chemicals on their plants. 

But what if there were a way to beautify your yard without all the work, wasted time, or pollution? 

"It's always a sea of pink in the spring!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It's always a sea of pink in the spring!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Enter wildflower meadows, a delightful lawn alternative that adds low-maintenance color and pollinator-friendly benefits to your outdoor space. One lovely example is a r/NativePlantGardening post featuring a 2-year-old wildflower meadow in Houston, Texas (Zone 9). 

"Started this meadow from seed two years ago, and it's always a sea of pink in the spring!" the original poster wrote in the caption. "Callirhoe digitata, poppy mallows are always poppin'!"

The photos show a lush array of magenta-colored wildflowers blooming among healthy leaves inside a fenced yard. 

Planting a wildflower meadow like the one pictured here has many benefits. You'll save a lot of time on lawn care chores and lower your utility bills because less water is required. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Whether you go with vibrant wildflowers or take a more neutral, earth-toned approach with clover or buffalo grass, the alternative lawn movement is huge right now. 

Not only will embracing the natural lawn look help you save time and money, but it also creates a healthy ecosystem for pollinating insects. These insects ultimately benefit you and your community by supporting the natural food supply and local agriculture. 

You can also enter your zip code on the Audubon website to see a list of bird-friendly native plants where you live. 

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Fellow native plant enthusiasts applauded the OP's wildflower meadow and wondered about the weeds' growth over the past two years. 

One Reddit user wrote in the comment section: "That's really lovely! Well done."

"I enjoyed your YouTube video on this bed," another Redditor commented. "How has weeding changed as the meadow establishes itself more deeply?"

The OP replied: "I haven't had to weed at all since last summer."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x