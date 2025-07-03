Officials offer cash to residents who make this common home equipment upgrade: 'It's a good place to get started'

Residents in Louisville, Kentucky, can now earn back some of their hard-earned money while doing their part to help the environment.

In an effort to promote eco-friendly electric yard equipment, officials at the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District are continuing their Lawn Care for Cleaner Air program. As reported by LEO Weekly, participating residents and businesses are able to receive year-round incentives for purchasing equipment such as electric mowers, trimmers, and blowers.

To help sweeten the deal, the program also rewards participants who trade in their gas-powered lawn equipment alongside their electric purchases. While all participants can receive a $50 rebate for the purchase of an electric mower, those who opt to trade in their gas-powered mower before an electric mower purchase will be awarded a $100 rebate.

Rachael Hamilton, director of the Louisville Metro APCD, emphasized the impact that the program can have on the community.

"Electric lawn equipment is a relatively small investment, but it meaningfully reduces emissions that impact local air quality," Hamilton noted.

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency detailed the negative impact that emissions from gas-powered lawn tools can have on human health as well: "Extensive evidence exists on the adverse health effects of exhaust emissions and other fine particulates which include cardiovascular disease, stroke, respiratory disease, cancer, neurological conditions, premature death, and effects on prenatal development."

Hamilton explained that purchasing electric lawn tools can be just a small stepping stone on a journey to taking substantial care of the environment and our well-being.

"If you're looking to make a positive impact, it's a good place to get started," added Hamilton.

According to LEO Weekly, the program has previously awarded over 12,000 rebates since its launch in 2003. This is said to have kept over five million pounds of pollution out of the city's air in that same timeframe.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg explained that the Lawn Care for Cleaner Air program has allowed the city to come together to help create a cooler and brighter future.

"Louisville is fortunate to have an amazing nonprofit community committed to important work around our city," Greenberg said. "I'm glad this program can support local nonprofits and make it a little easier for residents and organizations to create a healthier, more sustainable Louisville."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



