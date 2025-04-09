Kentucky restaurant owner floods business to stave off impending stormwater: 'Five more feet isn't going to be as devastating'

A restaurant owner in Kentucky has found an unexpected way to protect his business from damaging floods — by purposely filling it with clean water first.

The innovative approach captured attention on social media after CNN shared footage of the waterlogged restaurant interior on Instagram.

Andrew Masterson, co-owner of Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille near Louisville, deliberately flooded his riverfront business with tap and well water as widespread flooding threatened the region.

"This restaurant owner deliberately filled his riverfront business with fresh water to keep dirty floodwaters out amid widespread flooding in Kentucky," CNN explained.

In the video, Masterson shows the interior of his restaurant flooded with clean water. He explains that this measure helps keep dirty floodwaters at bay.

"The freshwater will keep floodwaters up to five or six feet out, until the pressure is too much and outside water begins to flow in," Masterson told CNN.

Before flooding the space, Masterson and his staff prepared by removing all kitchen appliances and electronic panels from the restaurant.

Then, "his crew filled up the interior using sinks, faucets, and a well water pump," CNN noted in their coverage of the strategy.

Masterson remained hopeful about the outcome. "I think we're going to be OK with five, five more feet isn't going to be as devastating as eight more feet, which is one of the predictions," he said in the footage. "Hope for the best."

This approach to disaster management demonstrates how business owners adapt to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. Masterson may have saved his restaurant from more serious damage by taking proactive steps rather than simply reacting to the flooding after it occurred.

Clean water flooding causes significantly less harm than muddy floodwaters that carry debris, contaminants, and sediment, which can destroy everything from flooring to electrical systems — even more so if it's ocean water or brackish.

As CNN reported that the area floods often, what might be even better in such situations is to invest in broader flood prevention — such as raising a building, adding flood barriers, or improving drainage — though it's understandable that not all homes or businesses can afford to do this. Even then, flood waters over five feet are not going to be solved by drainage or barriers alone, and many raised buildings won't overcome that either.

In any case, Masterson's solution is not going to work for most buildings in such a situation and is an extreme response, particularly considering a community may not be able to provide sufficient water to do this across thousands of buildings. But it might just pay off for his riverside restaurant, given the high percentage of glass walls and apparent watertight sealing.

The post inspired admiration from commenters familiar with the restaurant's history of dealing with its riverside location.

"I'm from Louisville and have been to Captain's many, many times. They have been there on the river for like 30-40 years, and it typically floods a few times a year. They've got this down to a science," wrote one commenter.

Another praised the owner's practical approach: "The insurance company wasn't going to help anyway so he took a clever approach. I hope they come out of this soon. I hope the restaurant is open soon."

A third commenter summarized the general sentiment: "Considering that he removed everything that could be damaged beforehand... as long as the FLOOD waters stay out, he won't even have a claim to file. BOSS level genius."

