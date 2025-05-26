Homeowner shares genius organization hack using old household items: 'This is gonna be extremely useful'

"I also get so much pleasure from making things by repurposing items."

Laundry has ranked as one of people's least favorite chores, so any trick to make it easier is a real lifesaver. One clever homeowner stunned Reddit with their space-saving laundry room solution.

In the r/DIY subreddit, the homeowner shared how they maximized the space in their long, narrow laundry room by repurposing an old clothes drying rack.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I took the folding wings off our old rack, bent some Home Depot hinges to fit the tubes, and mounted them on the wall," they wrote above a series of photos showcasing the process and final product, adding that they put plastic chains onto hooks to hold it on the wall at any angle needed.

"Now we have drying space without taking up any floor! Super happy to reuse what we had," they said.

Repurposing a previously purchased item instead of running to buy a new one is a great way to save money. Aside from helping your wallet, it also helps the planet. Lowering your consumption helps reduce the manufacturing of new products, which in turn lowers planet-warming pollution, according to the EPA. It also keeps perfectly usable items out of landfills, where they would take up valuable space and break down slowly, releasing toxic chemicals into the water and soil.

There are also financial incentives for keeping items you can't repurpose out of the trash. Trashie offers rewards for sending in clothes, shoes, or other fabric-based items, while ThredUp offers cash for old clothes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The OP can save even more money by line drying their clothes. According to the University of Michigan, switching to line drying 100% of the time could save a household $2,100 over a dryer's lifetime and keep literal tons of carbon dioxide pollution out of the environment.

People in the post's comment section loved OP's simple idea.

"This is genius! I never would've thought to bend hinges like that," one wrote.

In their post, the OP credited another Reddit user for the idea, who commented on the hack, saying, "Congratulations, such a lovely looking space and this is gonna be extremely useful. I also get so much pleasure from making things by repurposing items."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.