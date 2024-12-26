Homeowner sparks debate over correct way to use washing machine detergent drawer: 'What am I doing wrong?'

"It kills me to see."

Most people learn to do laundry through practical experience at home without reading machine manuals or checking clothing labels. However, bad laundry habits often arise when we get stuck in our routines or rush through our chores.

One of the most common laundry mistakes is using too much detergent, which results in product waste and unnecessary expense.

The scoop

In a post to r/laundry, one person shared a photo of their laundry machine detergent drawer coated in a messy residue.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What am I doing wrong?" the OP asked. "Why does it get so dirty so often?"

Reddit users quickly pointed out that the OP was using too much detergent, causing a soapy buildup and compromising the cleanliness of washed clothes. They stressed the importance of reading the washing machine's instruction manual and only using the recommended amount of the correct type of detergent for the machine.

How it's helping

The Redditors' comments were helpful because they shed light on the importance of reducing detergent waste with every load of laundry.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The OP seemed to be spending more money than necessary on detergent, which was not serving them well. The grimy residue left behind from too much detergent is a hassle to clean up and may affect how well their washing machine operates over time.

Only using the necessary amounts of cleaning products is also a great way to reduce household waste and your home's environmental footprint.

In addition to using less detergent, the OP could do laundry more sustainably by focusing on natural cleaning products and buying powder detergent to avoid the plastics and harsh chemicals in pods and liquids.

🗣️ How often do you wash your clothes in cold water?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other sustainable laundry tips include washing clothes in cold water and using the quick wash cycle to prevent energy and water waste.

What people are saying

In the comment section, r/laundry followers emphasized that the OP should only need a couple of tablespoons of detergent to wash their clothes and recommended cleaning the drawer before washing another load.

"It kills me to see how much detergent people use," one Redditor wrote. "You only need a little bit, especially with newer HE machines."

Another user recommended, "Leave that compartment open after every wash to air dry so it doesn't get moldy."

"I periodically run a load with white vinegar to avoid build-up and clean the entire washer," someone else shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.