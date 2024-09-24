Appliance expert shares how to correctly use quick wash cycles to efficiently clean laundry: 'Always wondered about that mode'

"We're going to set it and forget it."

Spilling something on yourself before an outing is never fun, especially after you've picked a cute outfit. Instead of searching for something else to wear, try this quick way to wash your clothes.

The scoop

TikToker Renae (@renduh) posted a video of what she did after spilling soda on her shorts, which she wanted to wear to the roller rink in an hour. Instead of choosing something else to wear, she used her machine's quick cycle — a mode most Americans have and have surely noticed, but also one that is not often considered for fashion emergencies.

She showed her washer and the shorts she needed to clean. She has a 15-minute cycle on her washer, which she explained could be called "Fast Wash" or "Quick Wash," depending on your machine.

She added a tiny bit of detergent and warned that this wash cycle is only for one or two items of clothing. You may think this cycle would be more efficient for lots of clothes, but Renae said it can cause detergent buildup because it's not meant for a whole load of laundry.

She said: "We're going to set it and forget it, and then we'll come back and do the quick dry."

In Renae's second post, she used the quick cycle on the dryer, and the shorts came out clean but a little damp, so she had to dry them for a little longer.

How it's working

The quick cycle hack is perfect for "fashion emergencies," as Renae put it. It quickly cleans the outfit you want to wear that day, so you don't have to wait until the next time you do laundry (and crucially, all of the associated folding required) or go back to your closet to choose something else to wear.

There is another perk to this hack. According to National Geographic, washing your clothes in shorter and cooler cycles can minimize microfiber shedding by up to 30%. A Northumbria University study found that 4,000 tons of microfibers did not enter the marine ecosystem in Europe when using shorter and cooler cycles.

Additionally, you can save energy by using a quick wash for one or two items instead of running a full cycle, and this method can also prevent water waste.

There are simple ways to save money doing laundry, too, such as washing your clothes on cold. You can also make your next washer and dryer eco-friendly.

What people are saying

Fellow TikTokers were excited about this hack and had a lot to say in the comments.

One user said: "Always wondered about that mode."

Another said: "Lifesaver for sure."

