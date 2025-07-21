Landscaper sparks backlash after sharing before-and-after images of recent project: 'I would be so upset'

A landscaper's first big project got the r/landscaping community talking. They shared photos comparing the "before" garden, dense shrubs framing a sign, to the "after" results, a bed of black mulch ringed by plastic garden edging.

The large transformation, and the controversy of it, has landscapers in the comments debating what makes a landscaping project "good."

In the post, OP followed with: "I will add flowers and plants later … This is all I could get to today, lol." However, even with this assurance, commenters weren't convinced that the "after" results were any better than the garden had been beforehand.

The landscaper's work left stumps where a full hedge once stood, now surrounded by black mulch and plastic borders.

Commenters pointed out the issues: plastic edging tends to shift, crack, and overall looks cheap. One professional landscaper commented, "Don't use the plastic border. It looks good for a season or two, but eventually it moves and either sinks or sticks out."

Easy fixes like plastic garden borders often fail to stop weeds or roots long-term, leaving homeowners with extra repairs down the road.

The post has also sparked a broader discussion about better lawn care. Plastic edging and rubber mulch are affordable fixes, but they end up hurting the environment instead of helping it. Rubber mulch can leak toxins into the soil, having lasting effects on the local ecosystem and waterways. Plastic garden borders don't last long and end up in our landfills.

However, eco-friendly yards are much safer for the environment and can save time and money. Planting a native plant garden of local grasses and wildflowers means almost no mowing, less watering, and continuous blooms.

Homeowners can also switch patches of turf to clover or buffalo grass for hardy, low-water lawns, or design a xeriscape with rocks and drought-resistant plants.

Even replacing just part of a lawn with these options boosts benefits. Rewilded yards can save up to $300 a year in upkeep and create habitats for pollinators.

Reddit commenters on the post were blunt in their critiques. One Redditor commented, "Plastic border is terrible. Skip entirely and do a natural edge."

Another questioned, "I would be so upset as the property owner. What was the reason for cutting down a well-established and healthy bush?"

A third criticized the whole overhaul as "fake mulch, fake plastic border, mature plants removed. I don't get it."

