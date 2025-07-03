Homeowner warned after sharing plans for backyard project using controversial product: 'I did not know all that'

"That's definitely something I will steer clear of."

A homeowner's ambitious backyard project quickly became a learning opportunity after a fellow Reddit user warned them against using rubber mulch, a popular landscaping material.

The Redditor posted to the r/DIY subreddit about their plans to restore a commercial playground on their new 8-acre property, asking for advice on ground-cover options.

"I want to do some sort of playground ground cover in the area this is going to sit," they wrote. "I'm thinking like that rubber mulch-like matting."

Another Redditor, however, was quick to weigh in via the comments: "The rubber mulch is super toxic. Don't."

The commenter added that a friend who works as a landscaping architect for their city told them that rubber mulch creates serious safety and health issues. The material "reduces minor injuries but actually increases severity and frequency of bone breaks due to rebound," they explained, noting the need to further consider liability issues.

What's more, rubber mulch can pose serious health risks, releasing toxic chemicals that leach into the soil and groundwater, creating long-term environmental contamination around play areas.

Homeowners seeking safer alternatives to redo their landscaping can explore native plants, which save time and money on lawn maintenance and lower your home's water bills, since native plants thrive in local conditions. Rewilded or native-plant lawns can also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, helping to protect the local food supply.

Lawn replacement options such as clover and buffalo grass are low-maintenance, while xeriscaping significantly reduces the need for water and other resources. Even a partial lawn replacement with these or native plants can help homeowners save time and money while helping the environment.

As for the original poster's safety concerns, natural alternatives such as wood chips or shredded bark could help to provide effective ground cover without the environmental risks. These materials can help to improve soil health, supporting beneficial microorganisms and creating healthier growing conditions for your surrounding plants and foliage.

"I'd look into maritime fiberglass coatings and gelcoats rather than automotive," the commenter suggested.

"Wow I did not know all that about the rubber! That's definitely something I will steer clear of," the OP said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.