Homeowner shares breathtaking photos of remarkable renovation after stripping grass lawn: 'Fed up with mowing'

One dedicated homeowner just showed the internet what a garden can look like with long-term care and effort — and absolutely no grass.

The anti-lawn movement, which embraces lawn alternatives like clover, native plants, and xeriscaping, has been picking up steam for a while. Anti-lawn subreddits like r/NoLawns are full of stories of people who transformed their yards in just a year or two. But these transformations, while beautiful, don't show the full potential of a completely made-over yard with mature plants and trees.

This homeowner, however, does.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a dozen photos of their gorgeous results in a recent Reddit thread. "When we moved 16-plus years ago into our new flat, we decided no lawns," they explained. "Fed up with mowing, we went Prairie style in the middle of the back garden and mock stream in the front."

Their photos include idyllic brick paths between rows of chest-high plants, sunflowers towering over the back fence, layered garden beds that could be mistaken for lush jungle scenes, a pond, flourishing flowers of all colors, and a row of hanging baskets full of succulents. The total effect is a green, thriving paradise.

The homeowner explained their process in the post. "Taking inspiration from [the] Arts and Crafts movement, we first stripped the garden bare," they said. "We kept the fig tree, but replanted the back with native trees and then left it a year. The soil areas had manure (steaming hot) added."

With that as their basis, they started to decorate and add important features. "We added brick paving, a pergola with clematis and roses, curved wooden benches, bee-friendly organic planting, grasses as per Piet Oudolf, more roses, and more clematis," they listed. "Twelve acres went in — not large trees, but a liquidambar and three magnolias were also included in the tree collection. … Fed with rainwater. Added rainwater collection everywhere."

According to the original poster, not everything was planned. "We welcomed in volunteers, even a few stinging nettles," they said. "Planted and planted again in different areas with different colours and according micro climate."

Commenters were in love with the incredible landscape.

"Absolutely amazing," said one user. "This should be the model for all native garden designs."

