Homeowner warned after sharing photo of rock ring landscaping mistake: 'This is a tree killer'

A simple weekend landscaping project quickly turned into a cautionary tale for one homeowner who almost let arbor-related aesthetics kill a mature tree.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner explained they were planning to build a rock ring around a tree in their yard. The homeowner shared a picture of the first layer of the rock ring around the tree, which circled only inches away from the root flare.

"I would like to add some dirt and mulch to bring the new grade two or three inches from the top of the stones," the homeowner wrote. "I'd be adding about eight inches at my deepest area, which is probably one-third of the ring … will this be OK or would it kill my tree?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Fellow gardeners were quick to advise against the landscaping plan, cautioning that it would be almost guaranteed to kill the tree.

"Your rock ring and raising the grade are going to kill your tree," one commentator cautioned. "Soil and mulch against the trunk will restrict oxygen exchange, allow pathogens to more easily enter the tree, and give a space for girdling roots to form."

"Tree rings are the bane of my existence and bar none the most evil invention modern landscaping has brought to our age," one commenter wrote. "This is a tree killer."

While rock borders may look neat and polished, experts say piling soil, rocks, and mulch around a tree's base can do some serious harm. Most trees are highly sensitive to root flare burial and soil compaction, both of which occur when the trunk is smothered.

Excess material around the base of a tree — including so-called mulch volcanoes — can trap moisture, block oxygen from reaching roots, and create ideal conditions for rot and disease. Poor drainage and added pressure from heavy rocks can further stunt growth and damage roots.

Prioritizing healthy trees does far more than boost neighborhood curb appeal. Trees help cool homes, manage stormwater, and support local ecosystems. When trees decline due to improper care, homeowners lose out on these climate-friendly benefits. Simply put, healthy trees are foundational to a healthy planet.

To support a healthy tree with proper landscaping, experts recommend spreading a one-inch layer of organic compost in a ring around the tree, leaving the trunk flare exposed. Then, add about three inches of wood-chip mulch on top of the compost to create a healthy, protective layer. This approach helps retain moisture, regulate soil temperature, suppress weeds, and prevent erosion without putting the tree at risk.

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