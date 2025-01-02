Homeowner met with warnings after sharing landscaping dilemma: 'You'll regret it for years to come'

"It'll be easier to remove now than later, spoken as someone removing it later."

After a homeowner went to r/landscaping for help on whether to use mulch or stone for their front yard project, they got more advice than they bargained for.

The poster explained that after a crabgrass takeover, they pulled everything up and were hoping for a fresh start. While the OP was looking for opinions on whether to use mulch or rock, many were too distracted by the gardening faux pas in the photos to ignore it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The soil beds were covered in landscaping fabric, and commenters were quick to warn the OP.

"Get rid of that fabric. You'll regret it for years to come. The fabric does not prevent weeds. Weeds will grow right on top of it," someone wrote.

"The landscape fabric can be replaced by cardboard or layered newspapers to reduce weeds," another user suggested.

One Redditor warned: "Mulch is easier to weed and better for your plants. But if you go the mulch route, get rid of the plastic you just installed (yes, all landscaping 'fabric' is plastic). It drains water away from the garden, inhibits air exchange with the soil, blocks the movement of beneficial soil animals, and eventually tears itself up into garbage."

A fourth commenter recommended mulch and said rocks worked better in a desert xeriscape. "Rocks are hot, they retain and reflect heat, they are hard on your eyes, and they do nothing to enrich the soil. I don't recommend landscape fabric either as it inhibits air exchange," they continued.

The OP replied in the comments that the weed fabric was already down and they weren't about to rip it up, which puzzled a few frequenters of the subreddit, who wondered why they asked for advice in the first place.

"It'll be easier to remove now than later, spoken as someone removing it later," someone wrote.

Landscaping fabric is an unnecessary, overpriced problem sold as a solution, disrupting soil ecosystems far more than it controls weeds effectively. The main reason for this is that the products are predominantly composed of plastic, which is made from dirty energy. Plastic has become a growing concern, as it does not decompose and only breaks into smaller and smaller pieces known as microplastics. These tiny particles are invading our soil, oceans, and bodies.

Landscaping with plants and trees that are native to the area will make your life easier and healthier and save you money. Native plants don't require the water, fertilizer, or pesticides that monoculture lawns need to flourish. If you like the idea of a green lawn, try a clover lawn or buffalo grass — you'll still get the hue you're looking for without all the maintenance and high utility bills.

Natural lawns are also a breath of life for pollinators, which coexist with native plants. We need pollinators, as they are the unsung heroes of our food supply. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are responsible for one in every three bites of food we take. This is why rewilding even a part of your lawn is so important. If you're interested in the no lawn movement, check out Audubon's Native Plants Database to find your local options and get started.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.