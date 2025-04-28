Homeowner hit with warnings over problematic landscaping plan: 'I have been having issues'

One homeowner, looking for an affordable way to spruce up a section of their yard, asked for feedback from the community on the subreddit r/landscaping — and they certainly got it.

"I have been having issues mowing this area, need ideas on what to do to here," they wrote. The photo they included showed a steeply sloped, shady section of lawn next to their house. "I'm planning to put down some landscaping fabric and then mulch," they noted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

But the feedback was immediate and unanimous. "Avoid fabric at all costs," one person advised, adding that given the angle of the section, "you have gravity working against you for any mulch or rocks you may want to add."

Landscaping fabric is often criticized by gardeners — and rightly so. While it's labeled as fabric, it's actually made of plastic. And sitting in the ground — where it doesn't break down over time, even when it's made to seem like it will — it leaches chemicals and microplastics into the surrounding soil and water table. This is particularly dangerous if you're looking to grow any food in an area with landscaping fabric.

And aside from the pollution from the fabric, one commenter also warned: "Skip the fabric as it will make the slope slippery and the mulch will just slide downhill."

Alternatively, they said, "What would happen if you stopped mowing the hill? or maybe seed it with wild flowers and let it be?"

This approach is popular among rewilding, or native gardening, enthusiasts. Native plants —including native wildflowers — are significantly cheaper to install and maintain than traditional grass. This is because they've evolved to thrive in the exact environment where they're planted, meaning they generally need less water and less maintenance than geographically invasive grass.

Additionally, a native lawn creates much better habitat for pollinators and other animal species, which in turn support a functional ecosystem. Pollinators, in particular, are responsible for nearly one-third of the food that humans eat — meaning that any way a homeowner supports them is mutually beneficial.

Ultimately, OP was convinced by the feedback. "I like the wild flowers idea. Especially since money is short right now," they said.

