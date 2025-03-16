Gardener ignites debate after challenging common landscaping shortcut: 'It is a never-ending battle'

Green thumbs in one thread online have sparked a debate over weed management techniques. Specifically, the topic is whether landscape fabric (aka "weed barrier") is worth the hassle. The conversation in the r/homestead subreddit points out common gardening headaches brought on by using the fabric.

The original poster asked, "Should I use a barrier underneath mulch?" They further asked about the pros and cons of using hessian (burlap) or cardboard versus a thick layer of mulch to control weeds. While these materials, unlike traditional plastic barriers, are biodegradable and considered eco-friendly, the discussion revealed that even these options can come with challenges.

One commenter summed it up: "Weed fabric will cause issues in the long run. You have dirt, covered in weed fabric. Then mulch on top. Looks great for 1-2 years but the mulch breaks down into soil, and then more mulch on top. So now you have weed barrier with soil on top that the weeds can get a foothold in."

Choosing the wrong weed management method can waste time, money, and resources. Traditional landscaping fabric, while marketed as an "easy" weed control solution, is only effective for a short time, and it's a hassle to get rid of.

Eventually, weeds root into the fabric (this goes for eco-friendly options like hessian too). Plus, it's bad for soil health — it compacts the soil (making it harder to plant) and reduces oxygen and water flow.

Alternative weed management — like mulching, crop rotation, and cover crops — can save gardeners a lot of money and time in the long run. You'll still need to pull some weeds here and there, but native cover crops can ward off unwelcome intruders with less effort.

They also improve soil health and attract pollinators. Even rewilding part of your yard with plants like clover and buffalo grass can make a difference.

Most comments agreed that weed barriers aren't worth the time and effort. One person expressed the frustration many gardeners face: "I think the thing people forget is that there is no one and done. Rocks, mulch, fabric - they all collect dirt and dust, which collects weed seeds, which grows weeds. ... It is a never ending battle."

Another added, "No, just put 4 inches on in the spring. It's not ambiguous - some really bad weeds will still pop through that you have to hand/mechanically remove - like Wild Violet. Weed barriers are a scam and a hassle."

