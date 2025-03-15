Gardeners warn against common landscaping mistake with nightmare consequences: 'Do yourself a favor and rip it all out now'

Weeds are an unfortunate annoyance to having a yard. You may think that using a weed barrier will save you lots of headaches, but it can actually cause you additional problems, as Redditors warned.

A gardener posted an image of their tulips popping through landscape fabric on the r/gardening subreddit. They had used the fabric to eliminate weeds in the fall, but the tulips were starting to bloom after a recent heat wave.

"My tulips don't mind the weed barrier," the original poster said.

According to GreenPal, one reason to avoid landscape fabric is that it doesn't eliminate all the weeds. The ones that pop through are a nightmare to get rid of. They typically get entangled with the fabric, making removal difficult.

Nightmare weeds are not the only issue. Landscape fabric also compresses the soil. To be healthy, the soil must be loose.

Landscape fabric also contains harmful chemicals such as petroleum, which is not advised to be around plants. Additionally, landscape fabric is expensive and time-consuming, and you can't afford mistakes.

Having a garden can be very rewarding, though. Rewilding your yard will even save you time and money. Native plants have adapted to their environment, so they require less water and fewer pesticides and fertilizers. You can use a native plant finder to discover what's best for your area.

Native plants also attract pollinators, which are vital for the environment. Pollinators, including bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and bats, go from plant to plant, pollinating them and helping them grow.

Pollinators are also essential for the food humans eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the crops grown globally for food and plant-based products require pollination.

So while native plants and gardening are great, weed barriers are not. Many Redditors advised the OP against using them.

