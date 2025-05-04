Gardening expert issues dire warning about common landscaping product: 'It's just awful'

"You can never really get rid of it."

Gardeners are urging homeowners not to make this expensive mistake.

Garden designer Charlotte Howard (@capabilitycharlotte) was disappointed to see tons of landscaping fabric on a hill at the Ironbridge Gorge in England and shared the unfortunate sight on TikTok.

@capabilitycharlotte Landscaping fabric used to control weeds just makes me see red mist, so, I'm sorry about the 🤬! I recorded this on holiday, then got ill and forgot to share it Because we dont have enough micro plastics in our soil, our waterways and our blood streams, lets stick some pointless plastic down that looks awful, and doesn't do it's job. It's a monstrous carbuncle on beautiful Ironbridge. A quick look at the Ironbridge Facebook group shows the residents hate it too, chronic underfunding, health and safety worries and a lack of joined up thinking led to this. I can see maintenance would be hard on that slope, so anything that involves trimmers like wildflowers is not an option, trees would block the view of the gorge. My solution would be to lay Grass Felt by Lindum Turf . ♬ original sound - Charlotte Howard

"If ever there was a reason not to put this bloody landscaping fabric, this is it," she said. "It's just not really doing anything, it's strangling the growth … and the weeds are all coming up anyway.

"You arrive at the Ironbridge, and you just see the sea of plastic. It's just awful," she lamented.

The landscaping fabric is certainly not a pretty sight, and it's doing more harm than good. Landscaping fabric, which is often made of polyester or polypropylene, is used to control weeds. It's deceitfully marketed, and homeowners frequently fall for the fabric's false promises. Not only is it ineffective, but it usually makes things worse.

The fabric suffocates the soil, cutting it off from water and air. Soil becomes hardened and compact, making it harder for the good plants to grow, too. Weeds that don't suffocate can grow through the fabric, making their removal even more difficult.

Even if the synthetic fabric prevents weeds for a while, it deteriorates over time and can leach chemicals like petroleum into the soil. It's not easy to tear up, either, and many homeowners find it's a headache to remove.

Natural alternatives to landscaping fabric are available that are more effective, planet-friendly, and cheaper. Cardboard, newspaper, straw, and burlap will keep weeds in check without all of the consequences. They'll degrade over time, but unlike plastic, these materials will introduce extra nutrients into the soil.

With the weeds gone and the soil rich, it's the perfect time to rewild your yard. Native grasses, wildflowers, and plants will turn a boring lawn into a blooming biodiverse landscape. Plus, they're low-maintenance, so you'll save time and money by switching to a natural lawn.

Commenters also found the fabric to be unsightly.

"Omg that's awful," one user said.

"It disintegrates and you can never really get rid of it," another agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.