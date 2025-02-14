Gardener reveals 'garden gold' as single most important resource for plants: 'I wouldn't be able to afford the water'

"Without it, I couldn't grow as much as I do."

You'll probably never guess how valuable straw could be to your garden.

TikToker Jacques (@jacquesinthegarden) called the material garden gold and said, "It's the one thing that makes my garden possible."

The scoop

The TikToker uses straw to retain moisture in their compost.

They said, "It's so good at soaking it all up and then slowly releasing it back into my soil."

They note it's also good for suppressing weeds and a "great source of carbon." Colorado State University explains carbon is vital for soil because it "helps to regulate nutrient supply, microbial activity, and soil moisture content."

Straw is also readily available at local supply stores like Home Depot.

How it's helping

Jacques said, "Straw is by far the most important resource in my garden; without it, I couldn't grow as much as I do because I wouldn't be able to afford the water!"

In the video, Jacques noted water bills can be high in their San Diego home. According to the San Diego city website, about 85% to 90% of the city's water is imported from Northern California and the Colorado River.

Even if your water bills aren't as high as San Diego's, using straw can save you money.

Gardening can have other benefits, too. For example, growing your own food can save you additional money. Investing $70 in your garden can produce $600 per year worth of food. Just think of all the money you can save on grocery bills.

A University of Colorado, Boulder study showed that gardeners are healthier because they eat more fiber and engage in more physical activity.

Community gardening can also help reduce your stress. A study in Singapore following 111 residents found mental health benefits of improved optimism and well-being.

Green.org recommends straw for sustainable gardening because it breaks down naturally and improves soil health. The website added that it is best "when sourced locally or reused from agricultural operations."

What everyone's saying

Fellow TikTok gardeners were excited about this hack.

One user said, "I used straw in my garden last year and grew a healthy crop of wheat."

Another commented, "I feel like I've been overlooking straw."

