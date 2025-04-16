Homeowner exposes flawed landscaping practice that wastes time and money: 'It's supposed to create less work but does the exact opposite'

"Why do people insist on burying trash in their yard?"

One homeowner felt another's pain when it came to a frustrating feature they inherited from the previous owner's choices.

Tiffany PNW (@tiffanyinthepnw) replied to another's plight with landscaping fabric. "It's supposed to create less work but does the exact opposite," she wrote in response to the original gripe of having to rip up the fabric.

Tiffany went to TikTok to share a video of the rocky area of her yard plagued by the annoying fabric, explaining what a hassle it is to make changes to the yard.

"The marketing for the stuff is really good. I wouldn't have known had someone not told me as well," Tiffany replied to a comment.

Landscaping fabric is sold as a weed-controlling solution, but the negative consequences outweigh any benefits by far. The fabric stunts plant growth by damaging soil and restricting water movement. It's a pricey investment that can create long-term maintenance problems. Landscaping fabric is almost always made with some form of plastic that breaks down into tiny pieces called microplastics, which end up in our water systems and soil. Once they start to break down, it's a giant mess that's almost impossible to get rid of.

Natural and native are always the way to go when it comes to healthy gardening. Cardboard and paper are good compostable weed-control alternatives that will blend with the soil. If you're looking to make your life easier, grow native plants. They require less water, fertilizer, pesticides, and herbicides because of their natural ability to thrive where they belong.

Natural lawns also benefit pollinators by providing the specific types of plants and flowers they need. What pollinators need humans also need to survive, as the creatures are responsible for one in every three bites of food, according to the USDA. Transitioning a small patch of the lawn can make a massive difference, not just for the environment but for your wallet as well.

Your location will help narrow down your rewilding options. You can check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to find local plant and flower species in your area. There are several styles of gardens to choose from — clover lawns, vegetable gardens, tapestry lawns, and xeriscaping are just a few ideas to consider.

Tiffany's rant went to show that she isn't the only one dealing with a landscaping fabric problem.

"Never again," one TikToker vowed.

"Why do people insist on burying trash in their yard?" Tiffany asked in the comments.

"Good to know," a third commented.

