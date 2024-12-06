Cyclist shares frustrations after coming across landscaper's selfish parking tactic: 'Call the company's main line'

"If you parked your bike in the street it would be run over a hundred times."

Drivers have been known to take liberties when it comes to parking, but one took it too far for some.

A biker shared a photo on r/f***cars after having to stop in their tracks.

The cyclist documented the obstruction on the bike path ahead, where a landscaping truck with trailer was parked. While it looks like a sidewalk, the signage indicates that it is for cyclists.

"There's plenty of driveway spaces," the OP wrote in bewilderment. "It's more like a multi use path. One of those uses isn't parking tho."

It is all too often that bike-riders are mistreated by drivers. Parking in or blocking bike lanes can create dangerous situations for cyclists and heighten frustrations for all parties involved. Proper infrastructure is not only necessary, but must also be policed for the safety and peace of mind of all travelers.

The more accessible and common modes of transportation outside of driving become, such as biking and walking, the more likely people are to participate. Biking is not only healthier and cheaper than driving, but it's also an eco-friendly way to get around. Apple and Google Maps have cycling route options available to make your ride as enjoyable as possible.

While it's not realistic to bike, walk, or use public transportation on every single trip, ditching your car a few times a month can make a huge difference, minimizing your carbon footprint and boosting health benefits.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that nearly 60% of all vehicle trips were less than six miles and only 25% of all trips were over 10 miles in 2017. The DOE released an updated chart in January, and over 50% were still under six miles.

All this to say that alternative transportation infrastructure options for shorter, local trips would be a huge bonus for everyone. A lot of why we are so accustomed to getting in our cars and driving is because there typically aren't other options — especially outside of major cities.

The peculiar parking decision riled up the masses.

"Call the company's main line to complain and if that doesn't work I leave a one star review of the business online with the photos," one suggested with a wink.

"If you parked your bike in the street it would be run over a hundred times," another said.

In response to one Redditor who argued that the person was just doing their job and the cyclist should go around — much like you would with a garbage truck — a user replied, "garbage trucks are not parking, they are stopping. They provide a valuable service to the community. Nobody is freaking out about a one second delay." The comment ended with, "The entitlement of drivers is insane."

