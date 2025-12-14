Outraged homeowner shares before-and-after photos of neighbor's shocking act: 'I will never understand this'

One neighbor's idea of curb appeal has everyone else wondering who it's supposed to appeal to.

In a Reddit post, a homeowner shared images of a once-lush yard flattened into a bare lawn — igniting debate about how personal choices affect communities and the planet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that their neighbor, who owns two adjacent houses, removed trees, bushes, and small plants, leaving a bare lawn. What's saddening is that the trees and plants they uprooted created shade and habitat that their pets and local wildlife enjoyed — and made the neighborhood look nicer.



The post struck a nerve among other Reddit users who understand all too well the true environmental cost of maintaining manicured lawns. It consumes massive amounts of water, releases heat-trapping gases, and affects biodiversity.

According to WaterSense, the amount of water used for one week of daily 20-minute watering on an average-sized lawn is equivalent to one year's worth of showers for an average family. Moreover, the regular mowing needed to maintain perfectly manicured lawns uses about 800 million gallons of gasoline, adding as much as 68,000 tons of smog-forming air pollution each year.

A study published in Applied Sciences also showed that neat ornamental lawns maintained for aesthetics had the fewest plant species. Frequent mowing and chemical use to keep them looking perfect further decreased plant biodiversity.

Beyond the environmental concerns, removing trees, shrubs, and plant life also reduces comfort and quality of life for neighbors. Without them, there would be nothing to filter air pollution, provide habitats for local fauna, block noise, and absorb urban heat.





All these show that a single household's landscaping choices can affect everyone around them. They also underscore the need for local ordinances and community rules that safeguard biodiversity and push for urban greening efforts.

People who care about protecting the planet often support changes like switching to natural lawns, planting native species, and supporting urban trees — simple ways that improve neighborhoods and protect the environment.

Environmental concern showed up in the Reddit thread, where many commenters shared similar frustrations, described how common the challenges the OP raised are, and recommended actions people can take.

"I will never understand this," wrote one commenter.

Another commenter suggested checking local codes: "Your city might have a law that requires replacement of planting trees equal in inch potential for every inch lost due to cutting."

"Turn your whole yard into a native plant garden…and help create habitat to make up for the loss of trees," advised another.

