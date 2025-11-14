Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of front lawn transformation: 'Beautiful'

Before-and-after photos reveal a striking transformation of a dull and lifeless lawn into a thriving haven for pollinators.

"Hated this lawn so much — did some chaos planting of natives plus some zinnias," a Redditor posted in the subreddit r/nolawns. "Cow pen daisies are now full of native bees."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Rewilding, or replacing traditional turf with native plants to boost biodiversity and sustainability, has surged in recent years.

Landscapers and environmental advocates alike are encouraging homeowners to ditch manicured grass for low-maintenance, eco-friendly gardens that save money and support biodiversity.

Indeed, rewilding your lawn not only creates a gorgeous garden for your enjoyment, but it also offers significant savings.

As one gardener described on the Gardening Nirvana blog, the money-saving benefits can be monumental.

"I am no longer paying a lawn service, saving $1,800 a year in maintenance alone this year or $3,600 over the next 24 months," they wrote. "There will be additional savings in our water bill as well."

By cutting back on mowing, watering, weed killers, and fertilizer, homeowners can reduce expenses dramatically. Plus, native gardens are drought-resistant, low-effort, and self-sustaining for years to come.

Benefits also come from forgoing hazardous chemicals found in weed killers and fertilizers that can seep into your water, soil, and air supply, harming your health and your garden's ability to thrive.

Without these toxins, the garden will stay prosperous and attract pollinators. These creatures are crucial to the resilience of your garden and the human food supply, but they are suffering from substantial population decline.

The Environmental Blog noted that beekeepers in the United States lost an average of 62% of their colonies between June 2024 and February 2025.

Native gardens are one solution to supporting the populations of these vital creatures. As the original Reddit poster demonstrated, their yard attracts bees frequently.

Commenters weren't shy about praising the gardener.

"Beautiful!" wrote one. "And so much more interesting!"

Another mentioned that they found their garden in a similar state of ill health and decided to embrace rewilding.

"We have a similar predicament and will replace lawn with native plants," they stated.

