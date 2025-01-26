Homeowner scrambles to undo damage done by previous owner: 'This is step one of a multiphase process'

"My preference is a mulch ring out to the drip line."

Landscape fabric can be very problematic for trees. Unfortunately, as seen in photos, one Redditor inherited the problematic material over a decade ago.

As they noted in their post, the previous owner circled three trees with it, along with adding river rocks and plastic border rings. Some of the trees also display surface roots, which can affect their stability.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To further amplify the problem, while trying to do careful removal, the OP noticed, "There are ant nests, weeds, etc., all wedged against the bark under the fabric."

The tree owner also wrote, "This is step one of a multiphase process, clearing the rocks, the fabric, and creating some sort of… needle bed, or space protecting the roots and not suffocating the base." So now, the OP has opened the door to any advice on how far they should clear around the trunk.

For now, the homeowner can continue to cut away the exposed fabric in small sections. The OP mentioned the presence of surface roots which means they need to be even more careful.

According to the Penn State Extension, using about three to five inches deep of organic mulch can help provide enough cover for exposed roots — just don't pile it up against the trunk or cover the root flare (area at the base where the trunk transforms into roots) to create a mulch volcano. Ideally, the OP should clear the space with the tree's drip line (ground surface under the crown).

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

That landscape fabric has likely decreased soil health by suffocating the area and driving away healthy microbes and beneficial insects. After clearing the fabric and plastic out, rewilding the area by checking for native ground covers to plant can help. The right ground cover can make the soil healthier, prevent more weeds from sprouting back, and protect the area by preventing erosion. Still, be respectful of the tree's drip line when planting them.

One commenter stated, "3 feet is the general consensus."

"My preference is a mulch ring out to the drip line - have some larger trees with 18'-20' diameter mulch rings," another recommended.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.