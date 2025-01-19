Homeowner sparks debate over seemingly harmless weed control method: 'I would be a little cautious'

"Can I just spread mulch over all this?"

One homeowner looking for advice on eliminating weeds in their yard recently sparked a debate in the r/LandscapingTips subreddit.

"How do I get rid of these rocks and weeds?" they asked while sharing photos of the area around their porch, which was a mixture of pea gravel, grass, and bare soil.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner also noted that there was disintegrated landscape fabric underneath. "What's the best solution? Can I just spread mulch over all this?" they asked.

Advice poured in from gardening enthusiasts, with some suggesting that the original poster spray the weeds with various chemical solutions to get rid of them and others recommending that the OP get dirty and rake and dig out the rocks, weeds, and fabric.

"If you are wanting to plant anything there I would be a little cautious with the chemicals," one commenter wrote — and for good reason. Using chemicals in a garden can have a number of unwanted effects. The European Environment Agency warns that pesticide use pollutes the environment, drives biodiversity loss, and possibly causes negative health impacts.

The homeowner also wrote that they would like to plant something in the area. Removing the rocks and landscape fabric would be the best place to start. Landscape fabric harms the soil because it prevents water, nutrients, and sunlight from reaching it. It is also made from dirty, energy-derived plastics and can leach plastics and other unwanted chemicals into the soil.

Planting a native garden or switching to a natural lawn would help create a healthy ecosystem that supports local biodiversity without much of the maintenance associated with a traditional lawn. Traditional grass lawns guzzle water and require regular feeding with fertilizers to keep them looking healthy. Native plants are often drought resistant and, once established, need very little extra care, which saves both time and money.

Native plants also support local pollinator populations. According to the National Park Service, "pollinators are responsible for 1 out of 3 bites of food we take each day," so supporting healthy pollinator populations is vital for keeping our communities fed.

"Get yourself a flat head shovel and a wheel barrow," one commenter suggested.

Another warned, "Spraying the weeds weakens your soil biome and actually makes it easier for hardy weeds to come back."

