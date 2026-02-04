Gardener shares photos after digging up concerning issue in yard: 'Not worth it'

If time has taught us anything, it's that not all trends should be followed. A post on r/NoLawns is proof of just that.

Two photos showcase the arduous process of removing landscaping fabric from a garden bed.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Absorbing the choices of the previous homeowner, a gardener was forced to spend hours cutting and digging landscape fabric from their planting beds.

"Landscape fabric is the worst," the OP wrote. "It's not worth it!"

Much like invasive plants, landscape fabric can be a huge headache to get rid of. Many people are under the assumption that landscaping fabric makes gardening and weed control easier, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, it's a huge waste of money for a temporary fix that doesn't work at all as advertised, as weeds will eventually grow on top of the fabric anyway. Almost all landscape fabric is made with plastic that harms the environment by releasing toxic chemicals into the soil.

Many landscaping "shortcuts" seem too good to be true, and it's usually because they are. Rubber mulch absorbs so much heat that it can burn your outdoor plants. Artificial turf breaks down in the sun, ultimately becoming super expensive trash that smells its part and can reduce property values.

Keeping your lawn natural with native plants will save money and time on maintenance. Native plants thrive naturally and don't require excessive amounts of water like traditional lawns, which reduces utility bills. Rewilding your yard with clover, vegetables, wildflowers, or xeriscaping also benefits pollinators, which are the backbone of our food supply. Even replacing a small area of lawn comes with massive rewards.

The Redditor's frustrations with landscape fabric were greeted with shared annoyance and understanding.

"That stuff is the worst because it kills animals who get stuck in it," one person commented.

Another wrote, "Why would we take perfectly good earth and wrap it in plastic? It makes no sense."

"Cardboard works just as well, and it doesn't leave a mess of tangled plastic in its wake," a third suggested, to which someone replied, "But make sure to remove all tape, stickers, and shipping labels."

