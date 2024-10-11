Homeowner reveals major landscaping headache left by previous owners: 'It is exhausting'

"Mostly just a huge pain to deal with."

A gardener on Reddit posted their frustration after discovering five layers of landscape fabric left by previous homeowners in the gardening beds surrounding their house.

The Redditor complained, "it is exhausting cutting a hole through all 5 layers each [time]." The gardener concluded by asking: "Any suggestions on how to remove without completely losing my mind?!"

Most commenters in the r/gardening community recommended cutting out the landscape fabric section by section over time. One user said: "I don't understand why people use it, it doesn't stop the weeds at ALL and is mostly just a huge pain to deal with."

"I have no advice, only sympathy," another said.

Landscape fabric is a material that is typically planted beneath soil to aid in controlling weeds and preventing soil erosion. Landscape fabric can be made from various textile materials, including linen, polyester, or recycled plastic.

While it can be cost-effective, most landscaping fabric is not biodegradable and can cause damage to a soil's ecosystem.

One homeowner nearly lost their lemon tree after learning landscape fabric can deprive the soil of water and oxygen. While the fabric is supposed to control weeds, another gardener recently found it had made the problem worse.

Depending on the material, landscape fabric can break down over time and release harmful compounds and microplastics into the environment. You don't want that coming into contact with your produce.

Instead of fighting soil, you can work with it to manage weeds and even bring a natural lawn to your home with low-maintenance, pollinator-friendly plants. Pollinators are integral to protecting our food supply. Scientists estimate 35% of the world's crops depend on pollinators, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Have you ever heard of "rewilding your yard?" Planting species native to your area can help you save money on water, fertilizer, and pesticides — it's better for the environment, too.

