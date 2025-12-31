  • Home Home

Homeowner distressed after digging up concerning issue left behind by previous owners: 'Get rid of it'

"Don't waste your money."

by Christine Dulion
One frustrated homeowner sparked a Reddit thread after discovering just how much landscape fabric was hidden throughout their property.

Photo Credit: iStock

A frustrated homeowner has sparked some opinionated reactions online after discovering just how much landscape fabric the previous owners hid throughout the property. 

The Reddit post, shared in r/GardeningAustralia, shared how the homeowner was grappling with sheets of deteriorating weed-suppression fabric buried under gravel paths, the deck, and along the house. 

"Should we replace the weed suppression fabric or bin it completely?" they asked. 

The post quickly resonated with homeowners familiar with this all-too-common mistake

"Weed suppression fabric is so gross, we have too many microplastics in the environment already!" one commenter wrote. "We had a similar issue, I've dug it out and binned it whenever I find any."

Landscape fabric is often marketed as a simple, low-maintenance weed solution, but many gardeners have said it rarely works as promised. Over time, soil and organic debris accumulate on top of the fabric, creating the perfect conditions for weeds to take root anyway — meaning homeowners still end up pulling weeds while also battling the deteriorating plastic left behind. That's money, time, and effort lost for a product that creates more problems than it solves.

Beyond the annoying cleanup, degraded landscape fabric can interfere with water flow, harm soil health, and prevent roots from getting the oxygen they need. This ultimately makes it harder to maintain healthy garden beds. 

For homeowners looking for genuinely low-maintenance solutions, experts instead recommend switching to native plants or regional-specific ground covers such as clover and buffalo grass. Native plant life can naturally suppress weeds while nurturing soil health and offering support to pollinators, which are also essential to our food supply. Xeriscaping and even partially upgrading to a natural lawn can offer similar benefits. Plus, natural lawns save you money on upkeep and water bills.

Redditors didn't hold back in their reactions. 

"Get rid of it, and don't waste your money buying more," one commenter wrote bluntly.

What lawn and garden tool do you want most?

A rain barrel 🌧️

An electric mower 🌱

An electric leaf blower 🍂

A compost bin 🍎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Ugh, I just spent two weeks pulling that stuff out. It had weeds and roots growing through it," another added.

"You could replace the weed suppression fabric, but the same will happen again down the road. Look at natural materials like hessian or coconut fibre, thickly laid cardboard or newspapers. You ideally want to avoid adding more plastics to your soil," a third person suggested.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x