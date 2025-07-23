Expert reveals why you should remove this common landscaping feature: 'My number one gardening regret'

"Everything about it is bad."

One gardening expert on YouTube is gaining traction for a brutally honest lesson on what not to do with your yard, sparking a wave of relief and regret from users online who've made the same mistake.

Their target? Landscaping fabric. It's not just ineffective; it may be actively harming your plants.

The video, shared by You Can Do It Gardening (@youcandoitgardening), shows the poster working with a client to clean up a garden overtaken by weeds, despite being covered in weed-suppressing fabric.

"So, two things you have to do," they say in the clip. "First, remove the weeds. And then note this is landscape fabric and obviously was not effective."

They explain that weed seeds land on top of the mulch or fabric and sprout anyway, leaving gardeners with the worst of both worlds: weeds and poor soil quality.

"It's terrible for the soil," they said. "You have to reapply mulch, it disintegrates, microplastics get in the soil. Everything about it is bad."

By the end of the video, the client is seen ripping out the fabric, revealing more weeds underneath.

While landscaping fabric is marketed as a low-maintenance, weed-blocking solution, videos like this one show how often it backfires, wasting time and money, and leaving yards harder to care for in the long run.

Over time, the plastic-based fabric can leach microplastics into the soil, block airflow and moisture, and make it difficult for healthy plants to thrive. These downsides have led many homeowners to regret using it at all.

Instead of relying on artificial fixes, switching to a natural lawn with native plants or ground covers like clover or buffalo grass can save you time, reduce water bills, and build a healthier home ecosystem. Even partially replacing your lawn with native plants or xeriscaping can benefit pollinators, and by extension, protect our food supply.

Many gardeners in the comments supported the video's advice with their own experiences.

"Our garden went crazy prolific the year we removed all the landscape fabric," one commenter wrote. "Best decision ever."

"Pulled mine up this year," another said. "Planted mint to take over as ground cover, mulched with lawn clippings, and it's never looked better."

Others were more blunt: "Using a weed membrane is my number one gardening regret."

If you're still on the fence, many homeowners have expressed regret and frustration, showing that landscape fabric might be more of a hassle and more damaging than it's worth.

