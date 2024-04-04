  • Home Home

Gardener overwhelmed by 'nightmare' task of removing landscaping faux pas from yard: 'Is there a smarter way?'

"I'm so mad someone thought this would be a good idea!"

by Mike Taylor
"I'm so mad someone thought this would be a good idea!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner discovered just how daunting it can be to remedy a mistake made by someone who previously owned their property.

They took to the r/gardening subreddit to find a better solution.

"I'm so mad someone thought this would be a good idea!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I'm so mad someone thought this would be a good idea!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Digging plastic weed barrier out by hand before I till in good stuff," they wrote. "Is there a smarter way?"

"Just below the grass and weeds is old mulch, gravel, soil, then thin plastic," they added. "Below that is more gravel and dead clay. Peeling back the top layer delicately to not tear the plastic."

Unfortunately, Redditors noted there wasn't much else to be done. 

"Maybe find a good massage therapist to help with the ensuing pain," one user counseled.

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

Another cited a similar project, calling it "a nightmare."

In addition to presenting nothing but problems for homeowners when it degrades, landscape fabric causes numerous environmental and health issues.

The material compacts soil, preventing the easy exchange of water and air needed to help plants grow. It also tends to make weeding harder, as roots become entangled in the textile.

🗣️ If you have a lawn, what aspect of it do you value most?

🔘 The way it looks 🤩

🔘 The way my family uses it 👪

🔘 It's enjoyable to mow 😎

🔘 It's cheap to maintain 💰

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

More importantly, landscape fabric contains toxic chemicals. Made of petroleum-based plastic, it can leach harmful substances into the ground, which is especially bad if you're growing your own food

So, you have to get rid of it.

"Your area will look great once it's all done!" one optimistic commenter said. "It takes time and work but you'll be proud of it."

Instead of using plastic, you can ensure your lawn is a natural one, which is low maintenance and will save you money on your water bill. The poster provided an amusing anecdote about how the experience had made them share with everyone "a PSA about plastic."

"I'm so mad someone thought this would be a good idea!!" they wrote. "Under my breath every few feet I'm quietly cursing the name of the ppl we bought the house from - 'come on, Smiths, plastic?! In the ground!? That won't break down?! You're better than this!!!'"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Finding ways to save on your energy bill doesn't have to take up much of your time or energy.
Home

Want to slash your monthly energy bill? Here are 5 ways to start

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Cool Divider
x