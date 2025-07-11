  • Home Home

Gardener sparks debate after sharing plans to use popular landscaping material: 'Are there any drawbacks to this?'

"You are better off using cardboard boxes."

by Simon Sage
"You are better off using cardboard boxes."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor wanted to know if it made sense to temporarily use landscaping fabric to cover a section of cleared lawn, but the r/vegetablegardening community was largely opposed to the idea. 

"I'm not planning to garden at all over the winter, so I'm wondering if it would make sense to just cover the whole area with landscape fabric to prevent the grass seeds/roots from growing and start fresh in the spring. … Are there any drawbacks to this?" wrote the original poster. "I guess my question is will fabric actively harm my soil somehow? By not letting it breathe for that long or something."

The general consensus among gardening experts is that landscape fabric isn't effective at its stated goal of blocking weed growth. Weeds will routinely penetrate landscaping fabric, making it harder to remove both the fabric and the plant later. The barrier can equally entangle desired root systems.   

Worse still, landscaping fabric sheds microplastics over time. They can find their way into edible plants in your garden and pose endocrine, immune, and reproductive health risks to people eating them. 

Sticking with natural lawn management strategies is generally more fruitful. The Reddit community was consistent in its support of using cardboard instead of landscaping fabric. 

"You are better off using cardboard boxes with tape removed," said the top-voted reply. "My experience is that weeds and grass just grow right through landscape fabric."

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

"You won't hurt the soil, no. However I do agree with what others have said- use cardboard, if you can!" said one commenter.

"Not only does it decompose into the soil over time which is a win, you don't need to go out and buy anything fancy. The landscape fabric will not block weeds all winter as well as you'd like. Cardboard is thicker and will keep out more light."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x