Gardener issues PSA after saving client from common landscaping fail: 'Needs to be cut off immediately'

A gardening coach in suburban Chicago has gone viral after posting a blunt warning about a common landscaping mistake that nearly killed one of their client's trees.

In a Facebook Reel, Amy Powers showed how a tree had been left wrapped in nylon rope and landscaping fabric years after planting — materials that should have been removed immediately. The caption began, "Absolutely never use [it]."

"This non-biodegradable nylon rope needs to be cut off immediately," they said, zooming in on bark that was already growing around the cord.



As for the fabric, they're just as direct: "No landscaping fabric. The roots are going to suffer trying to grow through that, and so is the water trying to get through it."

The post, which has been widely shared among gardeners and homeowners, struck a chord because landscaping fabric is often still sold as a "solution" for weeds — but in reality, it causes long-term harm. Roots can't penetrate it, soil health declines, and even water often runs right off instead of soaking in. That leaves homeowners with struggling plants and wasted money.

Instead of relying on fabric or plastic, experts recommend natural solutions, such as mulching correctly, planting ground covers, or replacing part of the lawn with low-maintenance alternatives.



Upgrading to a natural lawn can save money and time on upkeep while lowering water bills. Even partial yard replacements let homeowners reap the benefits. Native-plant lawns in particular also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which in turn support our food supply.

For homeowners trying to build a healthier yard, the real shortcut isn't fabric or quick fixes — it's choosing nature itself. Plastics like landscape fabric and nylon rope can break down into microplastics, contaminating the soil and water supply. Swap out the plastic for native plants, clover, or even just a better mulch routine, and your trees (and your wallet) will thank you.

Viewers didn't hold back in the comments:

"I'm convinced [companies] tell people this so their trees die after the warranty expires and they can sell them another tree," said one frustrated user.

"Thanks for this reminder," another added.

And one commenter summed up the feeling of many: "Landscape fabric is the biggest money grab!"

