Tenant distraught after landlord takes drastic measures to ‘protect’ property: ‘That’s probably thousands of dollars here …’

“If trees had dreams, this would be nightmare fuel.”

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: Reddit

Renting is a double-edged sword that can be incredibly frustrating from time to time — especially when it comes to matters of landscaping.

One tenant went to Reddit to post pictures of their landlord’s finished project, asking if it doomed their tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Three photos showcase a flourishing maple encased by cement in a display of Guantanamo-style torture. It’s an omen of tragic fate for both the tree and the cement. 

“That’s probably thousands of dollars here,” the Redditor wrote in the comments after deciding to have a conversation with the landlord about the consequences.

When tree roots are covered by cement or anything else, they are deprived of oxygen, water, and nutrients — one of many reasons why concrete jungles aren’t doing our planet any favors.

In retaliation, the tree roots will often break through the concrete in search of sustenance, causing hundreds of dollars in damage and a landscaping headache that could have been avoided. Never underestimate the power of tree roots.

Trees are vital to life on Earth. Symbolic of strength, growth, and interconnectivity, these majestic plants are some of the oldest living organisms on our planet.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, providing oxygen for all of us. National Geographic reported that the livelihoods of more than 1.5 billion people — roughly 20% of the global population — rely on trees.

Trees also improve air and water quality, as well as preserve soil while encouraging biodiversity. They also provide shelter for humans and wildlife, along with other resources such as wood, paper, and food.

​​Ensuring your trees and plants are healthy is a simple and powerful way to contribute to a cooler, greener planet for future generations.

Landscaping tends to drum up conflict between tenants and landlords. Landlords are infamous for preventing renters from adopting money-saving, eco-friendly lifestyle changes. For those who find themselves in this dilemma, there are ways to navigate around lease agreements and restrictions if you know where to start.

In fact, the tenant who photographed the maple ended up talking to the landlord about the consequences of the concrete, saying, “That’s probably thousands of dollars here.”

The overall reaction to the post was more of a memorium for the tree.

“If trees had dreams, this would be nightmare fuel,” a Redditor wrote.

Another commented, “She’s doomed.”

“Trees > landlord,” a third said

