Renter seeks advice after convincing landlord to ditch outdated kitchen appliances: 'Not looking for fancy bells and whistles'

The hard part was over for one renter who had to do "a lot of convincing" to get their landlord to let them upgrade their kitchen's electric stovetop to induction. They went to the r/Cooking subreddit and started a thread seeking some advice on how to proceed next with their purchase.

They keyed in on affordability, writing that they were "not looking for fancy bells and whistles" in their new induction stove. Looks, Bluetooth capabilities, and the like weren't important to them. With that information, they wanted to know the lay of the land.

Before getting into that, the subreddit wanted to make sure the original poster didn't get ripped off by their landlord in the arrangement.

"Make sure the landlord signs documents of your agreement, in particular what happens to the old stove and who has ownership of the new one once your lease is up, and who is responsible for replacing it when you leave," a user suggested.

Another user wanted to make sure the OP was mindful that their new induction top has a low minimum setting to fit their needs. They explained that if it didn't, as some "cheap portable induction tops" lack in their experience, it could waste power boiling potatoes or overcook sensitive items due to the double-edged sword of induction's greater efficiency.

With that caveat in mind, the appeal of ditching gas-powered stoves or electric ones for induction is clear. They are a budget-friendly option that comes without the dangers of gas stoves, which are linked to indoor pollution and conditions such as asthma.

Consumers are also incentivized to get an induction range through Inflation Reduction Act provisions that offer up to $840 off cooktops. It's not certain that the IRA incentives for induction will last forever, given the fate of other tax credits such as those for EVs. Now is as good a time as ever to make the switch.

Besides, induction stoves cook faster and use energy more efficiently than other stoves due to their technology. For budget-minded consumers such as this Reddit poster, plug-in burners are a relatively cheap option, starting at as low as $50.

While the subreddit didn't have a ton of advice on which route to go, one visitor did share a helpful thread from the r/Appliances subreddit with plenty of recommendations.

Posters gave a lot of love to stovetops from major brands such as Bosch and GE, while recommending buyers beware with cheaper brands.

