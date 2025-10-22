Homeowner shares video after building clever stormwater solution in yard: 'Trying to get water quickly away from the house'

A Reddit user in the r/Permaculture community showed off a new feature in their yard to prevent stormwater damage to their home's foundation. Commenters recognized the value of the landscaping choice and applauded the homeowner's work.

Sharing a video within the post, the user captured a miniature swale in action (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear). The user wrote that the gently sloped trench was carrying rain away from a downspout attached to their home. While responding to a comment, the original poster added that the contour ends at a garden bed, putting the rainwater to good use.

"The beginning is just trying to get water quickly away from the house foundation," wrote the user.

A drainage swale is a shallow ditch that blends in with the environment yet is deep enough to carry water to and from its intended locations. Swales utilize natural slopes and bends in the terrain to direct water downward, rather than allowing it to pool into puddles.

Swales not only help direct water to where it's needed. They also help prevent flood damage. Just one inch of flooding can cost a homeowner around $25,000 in damages, according to Insurify. Redirecting water away from a home's foundation lowers the risk of financial disaster while protecting property.

Homeowners can prevent flood damage through landscaping in several other ways. That includes switching to a natural or native-plant lawn, which can ultimately save money and help local pollinators. The roots of native plants typically run deep, limiting runoff and soil erosion. They also help create a porous soil structure, contributing to better drainage.

The original poster has already taken steps to rewild their yard, noting in a reply to another comment that one of the plants in the video is a volunteer yucca, a plant native to north Texas.

"Ah gorgeous! Land looks super healthy," the commenter wrote back.

Other commenters were pleased to see such a practical application of the yard's geography.

"I always love to see a swale in action!" wrote another commenter.

