Gardening expert shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'One of my favorite projects so far'

It might surprise some homeowners to learn that traditional grass lawns are often the most resource-intensive part of a property. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lawn irrigation accounts for nearly one-third of all residential water use in the U.S., totaling about nine billion gallons each day. That's why more people are turning to native plant gardens, which require way less upkeep (and spending).

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, a Redditor shared year-one photos of a butterfly garden they designed and installed in Atlanta, Georgia. "One of my favorite projects so far," the Redditor wrote in the description of the post.

The post includes before-and-after images of the site, with the original photo showing a barren stretch of land transformed into a colorful garden. The creator said that they sourced plants wholesale from nurseries ranging from New Jersey to Florida and included native species such as witch hazel, which they described as "a great understory tree/large shrub that can add some winter interest when much else is dormant."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Upgrading your yard and switching to a native garden can save homeowners both money and time. Native plants are adapted to local climates and soils, meaning they need far less fertilizer, pesticides, and watering than conventional turf grass, per the USDA. That not only reduces household expenses but also frees up time normally spent mowing and maintaining. Even just partially replacing your lawn with clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can help you cut water bills and even reduce weekend chores.

The environmental benefits go even further. Pollinator-friendly gardens provide essential habitat for butterflies, bees, and other insects and help to maintain biodiversity and safeguard food crops. Healthy ecosystems depend on these pollinators, and planting native vegetation is one way homeowners can contribute directly.

Commenters on Reddit applauded the project.

One user praised the "hardscaping" and the overlapping path surfaces, while others acknowledged the OP's talent.

"You, uh, wanna do another one in my yard?" one user joked.

"Your skills are needed for City Parks, empty lots, school entrances, etc.," another pointed out.

"Impressive!" wrote a third.

