Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of concerning issue spilling over their fence: 'Kill it off'

With an invasive menace making its way into one homeowner's trees, the only debate was whether to follow the "ask for forgiveness, not permission" playbook or to play it safe.

A Redditor fueled the discussion on the r/landscaping subreddit by sharing a picture of a plant that they said had already taken over their neighbor's trees.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They revealed the roots were all over their property and spreading in every direction. The original poster further disclosed that the fence on display separated their land from the city's, which is where the plant originated.

With all that in mind, they wanted to know if the plant was harmful and needed to be removed.

The answer from the Reddit community was an unequivocal "yes." The plant was quickly recognized as kudzu, one of the most prolific and damaging invasive plants in the southern U.S. Kudzu's presence was no surprise, as the OP confirmed they resided in Atlanta.

"You need to hop over that fence and kill it off, otherwise it will take over your yard," a user warned. "It sounds made-up, but kudzu can literally grow 6 foot in a week."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If you think they're exaggerating, kudzu has taken over entire fields and residences, as one photographer spotted. The invasive species arrived in the U.S. in the 19th century from Asia. Despite efforts to ban it, it remains a sparring partner of homeowners.

Not every community member was on board with simply killing the roots on their neighbors' or city's property.

"Whatever is on your side of the property line, you can do whatever you like," a user advised. "It is normally best to have a convo with your neighbor first."

Another user agreed and wrote, "If it's city prop, identify the vine and if invasive, tell them to de-root em."

Either way, given kudzu's smothering nature, the time to act was now. This is an invasive species that isn't to be trifled with, as it takes over native plants that are a boon for pollinators and the local ecosystem.

One creative way to make the most of the situation is to use kudzu in a jelly following one forager's recipe. The homeowner should brace for a battle, though, as kudzu removal can be time-consuming

Redditors emphasized urgency and the looming battle.

"I'd cut it back ASAP while it's dormant," a user instructed.

"You're in for a ton of work," a seasoned commenter shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.