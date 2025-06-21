Forager reveals clever method to make use of dangerous vine spreading across US: 'I'm definitely gonna try it'

"Always do your own extensive research."

TikToker and proud forager Emily Smith (@down2forage) shared an unconventional — and tasty — tip for combating invasive plants.

In the video, she showed a jelly made with kudzu, "one of the most invasive plants in the world."

Smith explained that, though native to East Asia, the climbing vine has spread throughout the U.S. South. According to the Nature Conservancy, kudzu was first introduced to the United States as an ornamental plant and later promoted as a way to prevent soil erosion during the mid-20th century.

However, it quickly spiraled out of control. Like all invasive species, kudzu grows rapidly. It can grow up to a foot per day, blocking precious sunlight from native grasses and trees alike. This wrecks local ecosystems and, subsequently, biodiversity.

"Luckily, it's edible," Smith says, "so you can help the environment by eating it."

She shared the recipe in the video's caption, adding, "Always do your own extensive research before consumption!"

To make kudzu jelly, clean the plant's flowers and soak them in water overnight. Smith used about 350 milliliters (nearly 1.5 cups). The next day, she boiled the mixture, dissolving sugar and lemon juice into it, before adding agar and putting it in the fridge. She described its flavor as grape-like and floral.

"It's yummy and such a beautiful color!" the caption said.

Interestingly enough, Smith isn't the only one to come to this conclusion. Oregon hosts an annual Invasive Species Cook-off, where chefs prepare meals with invasive flora and/or fauna for a panel of judges. And in Mississippi, officials encourage people to hunt and eat invasive carp, among other species.

If you want to eat kudzu, don't just target the flowers. The Nature Conservancy recommends cutting the vines at the root, especially for larger growths. Fortunately, every part of the plant is edible. Smith said she ate the young roots, though it seems like the flower jelly is her favorite.

"I'm definitely gonna try it!" one commenter said.

"Looks yummy," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



