Nonprofits team up to battle decades-old issue threatening local areas: 'We have to start somewhere'

For decades, an invasive plant species called kudzu has crept across the Southeast. But thanks to a joint effort by two local nonprofits, a fierce pushback is underway in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest, according to the Transylvania Times.

Kudzu, sometimes called "the vine that ate the South," made its way to the U.S. in the late 1800s as an erosion control measure. Like many invasive plants, what was once promoted as helpful has now overrun ecosystems, damaging soil health, water quality, and biodiversity.

That's where the Pisgah Conservancy and EcoForesters stepped in. Over a two-week period, these teams worked along the Davidson River.

Together, they treated 13 acres of kudzu infestation in just one week, which was half the time they originally anticipated.

Will Coffee, a member of the Pisgah Conservancy's invasive plant management crew, told the Transylvania Times, "Working in tandem with EcoForesters these past two weeks has shown how a collaborative approach to managing non-native invasive plants can make a big difference for the forest."

According to the National Wildlife Federation, around 42% of threatened or endangered species are at risk due to invasive species. This is what makes restoration work so important.

The nonprofits' impact has already been huge. In the first nine months, the Pisgah Conservancy's crew surveyed 355 acres and treated 88 acres, helping restore balance to the ecosystem.

These efforts also show how native landscaping at home can support local ecosystems. Homeowners looking to prevent the spread of invasive species can create a natural lawn full of eco-friendly alternatives such as native plants, clover, and buffalo grass.

This process, known as rewilding, is a win for both the environment and the homeowner. Even a partial lawn replacement can save money on maintenance and reduce water bills while creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which helps protect our food supply.

The effort to restore Pisgah National Forest's natural balance is far from over. The Pisgah Conservancy has more restoration projects lined up for 2025, including follow-up treatments to prevent regrowth.

Crew members like Sam Byars are what make it all possible. He shared his optimism with the Transylvania Times, stating, "What we've accomplished together in the Davidson River corridor is a great example of communication, teamwork and a willingness to take on big challenges like these infestations that have been spreading in the forest for decades, knowing we have to start somewhere."

