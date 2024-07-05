Homeowner distressed after realizing full scope of landscaping mistake: 'Anyone have advice or recommendations?'

"Idk if this is all going to be for nothing."

A kudzu invasion left one homeowner searching for answers. They took to Reddit and found helpful advice but also learned the full scope of what lay ahead.

"What's the best way to wack through this kudzu to keep it from eating my fence?" the poster wrote in r/Landscaping earlier this year. "I plan on spraying the leaves down and hitting it with a bush wacker — should I do that before it becomes a parasitic horror or now?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They added that they were not interested in a goat or fire remedy since the kudzu was on an adjacent lot and creeping onto their property.

"So far I've gotten the crowns I can see, but idk if this is all going to be for nothing," they concluded. "Anyone have advice or recommendations?"

One helpful commenter detailed a yearslong process that would give the poster the upper hand. It featured continuously cutting back the vine, which is invasive in the United States, and planting native species to compete with the controlled kudzu.

This was excellent advice, as invasive species harm biodiversity and cost us billions of dollars by crowding out natives (since there are no natural checks on their growth). If you can tilt the playing field, however, you may be able to save your ecosystem and boost local wildlife.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

On a much larger scale than this backyard endeavor, the elimination of invasive rats and goats from certain islands has allowed seabirds to return in transformational numbers. In California, ecologists are giving a famous frog a leg up. And in Portugal and Romania, bison are helping prevent wildfires and air pollution.

Start your own conservation act by ditching your turf grass in favor of clover or buffalo grass. You won't have to break out your gas-guzzling lawnmower, and you'll keep money in your pocket by using less water, fertilizer, and pesticides. These alternatives will also attract valuable pollinators and other wildlife.

If gardening is more your style, turn to native plants, which provide the same money-saving and fauna-friendly benefits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.